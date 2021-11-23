Procter & Gamble Home Products FY21 profit up over 3-folds to Rs 482.50 cr

Home Products Ltd's net profit has surged over three-folds to Rs 482.50 crore and its revenue from operation grew 6.25 per cent to Rs 6,196.03 crore in the pandemic hit FY21, as per regulatory documents.

The FMCG major had logged a net profit of Rs 152.29 crore in FY'20, while its revenue from operation in that year was at Rs 5,831.76 crore.

Home Products Ltd's (PGHPL) total income went up 6.91 per cent at Rs 6,313.71 crore in the fiscal ended March 2021, as against Rs 5,905.52 crore in the preceding financial year, according to the Registrar of filing - shared by market intelligence firm Tofler.

In FY21, PGHPL's other income rose 59.54 per cent to Rs 117.68 crore as against Rs 73.76 crore a year ago.

During the financial year 2020-21, its total expenses were at 5,647.78 crore as against Rs 5,610.84 crore in the previous year.

The company operates into detergents, baby diapers and hair care products.

