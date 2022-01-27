Growth School raises $5 mn led by Sequoia Capital and Owl Ventures

Growth School, the community-led live learning platform, has raised a $5 million seed round, led by India and Owl Ventures. Over 80 angel investors also participated in the round, including entrepreneurs like Kunal Shah, Nikhil Kamath, Ritesh Agarwal, Tanmay Bhat as well as some international angels like Austen Allred (founder Lamda school), Shaan Puri, Eric Siu. Growth School plans to use the funds to expand its team and build a robust tech platform.

The startup plans to venture into newer markets and as part of that foray, also explore metaverse for education.

Vaibhav Sisinty, founder of GrowthSchool said, “I spent the last two years training over 100k people in growth marketing, and that's when I realized most of the candidates wanted real-life skills that they can use to produce immediate results in their careers. When someone is actively seeking a job, they do not have the luxury of doing a long-term program that spans over months.”

Growth School fills the gap between industry requirements and the existing academic curriculum through its community-led cohort programmes. The programmes are curated to teach skills that are relevant on the job in a short period of time so students are employable immediately.

Kriti Bansal, Owl Ventures said, “We believe that GrowthSchool has the potential to fundamentally shift how learners upskill and prepare for their personal and professional lives today. By teaching highly-relevant topics in short bursts from the leading experts on those topics, GrowthSchool is building the go-to global platform for upskilling.”

Growth School was founded in 2020, as a bootstrapped company with a lean six-member team. Till date, close to 2,00,000 users have accessed Growth School’s programmes, even as the platform was in stealth mode for the most period — a testament to the fast-growing user demand for the programs. The platform offers a wide range of programmes such as UI, UX, performance marketing, how to become a freelancer, how to build and sell your NFT, how to Invest in crypto, how to start a D2C business, etc.

As part of its next stage of evolution, Growth School aims to expand the range of programs it offers as well as expand its reach beyond India, as most of the programmes offered have an universal appeal and relevanc