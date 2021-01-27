JUST IN
GSK transfers malaria vaccine production to India's Bharat Biotech

The agreement includes transfer of manufacturing of the protein part of the vaccine

Reuters 

GlaxoSmithKline, GSK
GSK | File photo

British drugmaker GSK said on Wednesday it would shift production of the world’s first effective malaria vaccine to Indian drugmaker Bharat Biotech, as part of efforts to scale up the development of the vaccine against the viral infection.

The agreement includes transfer of manufacturing of the protein part of the vaccine, RTS,S/AS01, while GSK will continue to supply Bharat Biotech with the adjuvant or vaccine booster for the shot, the London-listed company said.

First Published: Wed, January 27 2021. 19:23 IST

