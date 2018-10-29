JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

HDFC Mutual Fund wins equity mandate of $450 million from unnamed FPI
Business Standard

GTPL Hathway bags Rs 12.45 bn project to connect gram panchayats in Gujarat

GTPL Hathway and Polycab Wires Private Limited, India's largest wire and cable company, are the consortium partners

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Foundation for Ecological Security's app uses existing open source geological data to take the guesswork out of site planning
Representative image

Digital cable TV and broadband service provider GTPL Hathway Ltd has bagged a Rs 12.45 billion contract to connect 3,767 gram panchayats across Saurashtra in Gujarat with broadband infrastructure.

It has been appointed as Project Implementation Agency (PIA) of for implementation of Bharat Net PhaseII Project by Gujarat Fibre Grid Network Ltd (GFGNL).

"Rs 12.45 billion project is on EPC bases and includes Survey, Design, Plan, execution with active/passive (OSP + Electronics) components with commissioning of complete network," the company said in a statement.

GTPL Hathway and Polycab Wires Private Limited, India's largest wire and cable company, are the consortium partners and will jointly implement the project, it added.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) last week announced acquisition of a majority stake in Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd.
First Published: Mon, October 29 2018. 22:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements