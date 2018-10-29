GTPL Hathway bags Rs 12.45 bn project to connect gram panchayats in Gujarat

-
Digital cable TV and broadband service provider GTPL Hathway Ltd has bagged a Rs 12.45 billion contract to connect 3,767 gram panchayats across Saurashtra in Gujarat with broadband infrastructure.
It has been appointed as Project Implementation Agency (PIA) of for implementation of Bharat Net PhaseII Project by Gujarat Fibre Grid Network Ltd (GFGNL).
"Rs 12.45 billion project is on EPC bases and includes Survey, Design, Plan, execution with active/passive (OSP + Electronics) components with commissioning of complete network," the company said in a statement.
GTPL Hathway and Polycab Wires Private Limited, India's largest wire and cable company, are the consortium partners and will jointly implement the project, it added.
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) last week announced acquisition of a majority stake in Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd.
