Business Standard

Guyana wants Indian companies to invest in its oil and gas sector: Govt

India is diversifying its crude import sources and in 2021 imported Guyanese Liza crude

Topics
Indian companies | guyana | oil and gas

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Guyana wants Indian companies to invest in its oil and gas sector as the South American nation aims to expand its oil output, a senior Indian foreign ministry official said on Tuesday.

Guyana's President Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Suriname's President Chandrikapersad 'Chan' Santokhi, who are visiting India, held discussions on Monday with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a conference in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh.

Guyana is home to one of the largest oil discoveries in the last decade. It currently produces 340,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil and aims to raise it to 1.64 million bpd by end of the decade, said Saurabh Kumar, a secretary in the Indian external affairs ministry.

He said Guyana has sought the participation of Indian state-run and private companies in its hydrocarbon sector.

"We are looking for cooperation with Guyana, and Suriname, particularly with Guyana," Kumar said, adding Ali would meet India's oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri during his trip to New Delhi.

India, the world's third biggest importer and consumer of oil, is diversifying its crude import sources and in 2021 imported Guyanese Liza crude.

 

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Susan Fenton)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 20:47 IST

