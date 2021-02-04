HAL, GE Aviation sign over Rs 100 crore contract for supply of forgings

JUST IN
Do not foresee material change in Capex profile with 5G: Airtel CEO
Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd on Thursday signed a contract valued over Rs 100 crore with GE Aviation for development and supply of ring forgings for its Aviation military and commercial engine programs.

The five-year contract involves supplying both steel and nickel alloy forgings for shrouds, cases, rings and seals, HAL said in a release.

With this contract award, GE Aviation has initiated the development of a raw material supply chain in India as part of its 'Make in India' and 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat' strategy, it said, adding that the award of contract followed HALs successful bidding in GEs Global request for quotes (RFQ).

Chandrashekhar Yavarna, Senior Director, Global Sourcing Strategy, GE Aviation, handed over the contract document to M S Venkatesh, Executive Director, Foundry Forge Division during the ongoing Aero India 2021 here.

The ring forgings will be manufactured at HALs newly established, state-of-the-art ring rolling facility at the Companys Foundry and Forge Division in Bengaluru.

The division has, after a rigorous audit process, obtained GE Aviation approvals for its quality system and special processes, HAL said.

HALs Foundry & Forge Division in Bangalore specialises in manufacturing of seamless rolled rings in aluminum, nickel and titanium alloys and various grades of steel for civil and military aero-engines and space applications, the company added.

The state-run aerospace behemoth also said that the company and MIDHANI have signed a MoU at the ongoing Aero India 2021 today for development and production of composite raw materials.

This is the first time that such an MoU has been signed for composite raw materials, HAL said in a release.

The MoU was signed by R Madhavan, CMD (HAL) and Dr S K Jha, CMD (MIDHANI).

Madhavan said, composites are one area where HAL will collaborate.

Composites raw materials, mainly in the form of Prepregs used in platforms like Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) and Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), are currently imported.

First Published: Thu, February 04 2021. 19:29 IST

