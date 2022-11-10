HCL Foundation CSR spending up 10.76% to Rs 216 crore in FY22

-
-
HCL Foundation, a CSR arm of HCL Technologies Ltd, on Thursday said it spent Rs 216 crore during the 2021-22 fiscal on several initiatives across urban and rural development besides environmental action, up by 10.76 per cent from over the year.
About Rs 195 crore was the CSR investment made during the 2020-21 financial year.
"HCL Foundation and its partners worked tirelessly with communities to multiply our programme reach by over 12 times since 2016. Our projects are aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals... We remain committed to the long road ahead," said HCL Technologies CEO and Managing Director C Vijayakumar.
Since 2016, the Foundation has spent Rs 900 crore on CSR programmes that span healthcare, sanitation, poverty eradication, education, skilling and livelihoods, environment and disaster risk reduction, the Foundation said in a statement.
Speaking to PTI, HCL Foundation Vice President and Director Nidhi Pundhir said CSR programmes were implemented during the pandemic unhindered. All planned initiatives were rolled out with a network of partners and staff.
"Over and above the CSR fund spent in 2021-22, the company contributed separately huge funds for addressing the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic," she said, releasing the Foundation's annual report for FY22.
First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 21:16 IST
