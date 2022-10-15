JUST IN
HDFC Bank reports 22.3% jump in Q2 consolidated net at Rs 11,125 crore
Bajaj Auto shifts gear, logs 20% rise in profits; revenue jumps 16%
Shree Cement Q2 net profit falls 67.5% amid high power and fuel cost
Bajaj Auto Q2 results: Net profit falls 16% to Rs 1,719 cr as exports slip
Federal Bank posts highest-ever quarterly profit; up 53% over last year
HDFC Bank Q2: Net profit could rise up to 21% YoY, NIM may expand
Mindtree Q2 net profit rises 27.5% to Rs 508 cr; revenue up 31.5%
Infosys Q2 net profit rises 11% to Rs 6,021 cr, raises its FY23 guidance
Mindtree Q2 net profit rises 27%, beats estimates on strong order wins
Infosys Q2 net profit rises 11%, announces Rs 9,300-cr share buyback
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Poor career growth, not bad bosses, behind more Indians quitting jobs
Business Standard

HDFC Bank reports 22.3% jump in Q2 consolidated net at Rs 11,125 crore

HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 22.30 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter at Rs 11,125.21 crore

Topics
HDFC Bank | Q2 results | Companies

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 22.30 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter at Rs 11,125.21 crore.

The city-headquartered lender had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 9,096.19 crore in the year-ago period.

On a standalone basis, the largest private sector bank's net profit rose by over 20 per cent to Rs 10,605.78 crore as against Rs 8,834.31 crore in the year-ago period and Rs 9,196 crore in the preceding June quarter.

For the reporting quarter, its total income rose to Rs 46,182 crore from Rs 38,754 crore in the year-ago period, while the expenditure, excluding provisions and contingencies, climbed to Rs 28,790 crore from Rs 22,947 crore, the bank said.

The overall share of gross non-performing assets improved to 1.23 per cent of the book as against 1.35 per cent in the year-ago period and 1.28 per cent three months ago.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on HDFC Bank

First Published: Sat, October 15 2022. 14:18 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.