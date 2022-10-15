HDFC Bank reports 22.3% jump in Q2 consolidated net at Rs 11,125 crore

-
HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 22.30 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter at Rs 11,125.21 crore.
The city-headquartered lender had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 9,096.19 crore in the year-ago period.
On a standalone basis, the largest private sector bank's net profit rose by over 20 per cent to Rs 10,605.78 crore as against Rs 8,834.31 crore in the year-ago period and Rs 9,196 crore in the preceding June quarter.
For the reporting quarter, its total income rose to Rs 46,182 crore from Rs 38,754 crore in the year-ago period, while the expenditure, excluding provisions and contingencies, climbed to Rs 28,790 crore from Rs 22,947 crore, the bank said.
The overall share of gross non-performing assets improved to 1.23 per cent of the book as against 1.35 per cent in the year-ago period and 1.28 per cent three months ago.
First Published: Sat, October 15 2022. 14:18 IST
