HDFC Capital raises nearly $1.8 bn fund for affordable housing financing

-
ALSO READ
IFC lends USD 250 mn to HDFC to promote affordable green housing finance
PNB Housing Fin to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad
Piramal Capital & Housing Finance acquires DHFL via reverse merger
NBFCs to witness revival in growth this year; may see slight uptick in NPAs
Latent View Analytics mobilises Rs 267 crore from anchor investors
-
HDFC Capital, a wholly-owned subsidiary of HDFC Ltd, has achieved the initial close of its third fund of USD 1.88 billion (about Rs 13,500 cr) focused on affordable housing.
HDFC Capital's target is to finance the development of one million affordable homes in India through a combination of innovative financing, partnerships and technology, whilst focusing on sustainability, the company said in a statement.
In order to achieve this objective, the company is in active discussions with leading global investors to raise additional funds to be invested in affordable housing in India.
The HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund-3 (H-CARE-3) is one the largest funds raised to invest in the residential real estate sector in India with investors committing in excess of USD 1.22 billion towards the first close. It combined with potential reinvestments by the fund creates an estimated total fund corpus of USD 1.88 billion, it said.
The primary investor in H-CARE 3 is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), it said adding that the fund will provide long-term, flexible funding across the lifecycle of affordable and mid-income housing projects, including early-stage funding.
In addition, it said H-CARE 3 will also invest in technology companies (construction technology, fintech, cleantech, etc.) engaged in the affordable housing ecosystem.
"HDFC Capital has been one of the pioneers of investing in affordable and mid-income housing projects in India.
"With support from marquee global investors like ADIA and partnerships with leading developers, the platform is well on its way to ensuring many more Indians become homeowners," HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh said.
At HDFC Capital, the vision is to finance the development of the affordable housing ecosystem in India and provide a seamless platform for all stakeholders including global investors, developers, and vendors to access financing and technology innovations, the company's Managing Director Vipul Roongta said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU