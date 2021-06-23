HDFC Life announces Rs 2,180-cr bonus for insurance plan subscribers

-
ALSO READ
BJP govt wants to hand over insurers to foreign firms: Congress' Kharge
Life insurers may have short-term pressure on profitability: ICICI Pru Life
Life insurers see over 70% year-on-year growth in NBS in March
Indian insurers to withstand pandemic-led downturn: Moody's
Insurers asked to adopt one aspirational district each, says IRDAI Chairman
-
HDFC Life on Wednesday announced a bonus of Rs 2,180 crore to its policyholders subscribing to participating insurance plans.
Under a participating plan, a policyholder is eligible to get a share in the profits of company in the form of bonus.
The eligible participating policyholders will get a share of the surplus generated in the participating fund and their benefit amount will increase with declaration of bonuses every year, HDFC Life said in a statement.
It exceeds the previous year's bonus by 44 per cent. A total of 15.49 lakh policyholders are eligible for this bonus, it said.
Out of the total amount, Rs 1,438 crore will be payable to policies in this financial year as bonus on maturing policies or as cash bonuses, said the insurer.
The remaining bonus amount would be payable in the future when policies exit on maturity, death or surrender.
HDFC Life MD and CEO Vibha Padalkar said the company remains committed to its policyholders in delivering the best in terms of products and services.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU