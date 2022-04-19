IHCL announces launch of new Taj Hotel with branded residences in Chennai

(IHCL), the largest hospitality company in India, on Tuesday announced the signing of another in . The new development under management contract will feature branded residences as part of the hotel complex.

Spread over 3.5 acres, the complex is strategically located at Nelson Manickam road with close proximity to key business districts. This greenfield development once completed will comprise a luxury hotel with 235 keys and 123 Taj branded residences.

“We are excited to announce the fourth in Chennai, together with branded luxury residences. This signing is in line with IHCL’s vision of strengthening our presence in key markets across India,” said Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL. “The multi-use development will cater to our discerning clientele and in addition to a world-class hotel will offer some of the most exclusive homes in the city managed by a trusted brand. We are pleased to partner with AMPA Group for this project, ” Chhatwal added.

The hotel will have four restaurants and bars, and a selection of adaptable meeting spaces with outdoor areas ideal for hosting both business and social events. Guests will also be able to enjoy recreational facilities of a pool, fitness center and spa. The branded residences will enjoy Taj’s legendary service and access to the hotel’s facilities.

The project will be in collaboration with AMPA Group. “We are happy to collaborate with IHCL for the and branded residences. Homeowners will have the privilege of enjoying the world-renowned Taj hospitality, in the privacy of their homes,” said Ampa Palaniappan, Managing Director, AMPA Group.