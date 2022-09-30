JUST IN
WhatsApp hacked? Here's how to check if someone else is using your account
Markets regulator to restart review of $440 mn Digit Insurance IPO: Report
Action against M&M Financial Services won't affect other NBFCs: RBI
Paytm Mall becomes first to go live on ONDC in Bengaluru beta test
Internet firm Sulekha says will focus on ed-tech, Saas businesses
Samples given to doctors are not freebies: Pharma companies in HC
Pegatron starts iPhone factory in Chennai, third such firm in India
iPhone 14 production cut may not impact Apple's India plans: Experts
Airtel, Jio to go live with 5G service in Varanasi and Ahmedabad
India Inc turns to tech, outreach to get quiet quitters motivated, engaged
You are here: Home » Companies » News
WhatsApp hacked? Here's how to check if someone else is using your account
Business Standard

HDFC raises lending rate by 50 basis points; home loan EMIs to increase

This is the seventh rate increase undertaken by HDFC in the last five months

Topics
HDFC Ltd | Home loans | EMI change

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

HDFC
Representative Image

Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Friday hiked its lending rate by 50 basis points hours after the Reserve Bank raised the benchmark interest rate to tame inflation.

The move would increase EMIs for housing loans by the firm.

"HDFC increases its Retail Prime Lending Rate (RPLR) on Housing loans, on which its Adjustable Rate Home Loans (ARHL) are benchmarked, by 50 basis points, with effect from October 1, 2022," the country's biggest housing finance company said in a statement.

This is the seventh rate increase undertaken by HDFC in the last five months.

Other financial institutions and banks are also expected to follow suit after the RBI on Friday raised the key interest rate by 50 basis points, the fourth straight increase since May.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), comprising three members from the RBI and three external experts, raised the key lending rate or the repo rate to 5.90 per cent -- the highest since April 2019 -- with five out of the six members voting in favour of the hike.

Since the first unscheduled mid-meeting hike in May, the cumulative increase in interest rate now stands at 190 basis points and mirrors similar aggressive monetary tightening in major economies around the globe to contain runaway inflation by dampening demand.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on HDFC Ltd

First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 18:04 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.