Heranba Industries gets environmental clearance for Rs 110 cr expansion

Agrochemicals firm Heranba Industries on Monday said it has received environmental clearance from the government to set up additional manufacturing capacity at an estimated cost of Rs 110 crore at its facility in Gujarat.
The company has received environmental clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for expansion of pesticide intermediates, fungicides, herbicides, insecticides manufacturing in Gujarat, Heranba Industries said in a regulatory filing.
The company said it has an existing land parcel measuring 55,000 sq mt at Sarigam and no additional land will be required for the proposed expansion.
This expansion plan will entail setting up an additional manufacturing capacity of 24,900 TPA (tonnes per annum) for the manufacturing of insecticides, fungicides, herbicides and pesticides intermediates.
"The estimated cost for this expansion is Rs 110 crore, which includes an existing investment of Rs 20 crore," the company said.
R K Shetty, Managing Director, Heranba, said this approval for expanding the Sarigam plant is a crucial development towards the company's aim of expanding its multipurpose manufacturing capacity and enables it to achieve its growth objectives while continuing to build on its solid foundation.
