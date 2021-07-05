1 mn barrels of Guyanese Liza crude loaded for Indian Oil Corporation

In a concrete step in India- economic relations, the first one million barrels of Guyanese Liza for (IOCL) has been loaded from FPSO Liza Destiny, informed the High Commission of India in on Sunday.

"Concrete step in Indo- economic relations, 1st 1 million barrels Guyanese Liza for @IndianOilcl loaded from FPSO Liza Destiny destination. India enhanced cooperation plus important step in the diversification of sourcing and future roadmap," the High Commission said in a tweet on Sunday.

Earlier, also tweeted saying it is a giant step by India and Indian Oil towards diversification of crude sourcing.

"Guyanese crude being loaded from FPSO Liza Destiny onto crude tanker Militos for transportation to our Paradip Refinery. Indeed a giant step by India and Indian Oil towards diversification of crude sourcing," IOCL said in the tweet.

