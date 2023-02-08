JUST IN
iPhone 15 Pro Max to feature 2,500 nits display panel from Samsung
YouTube Music rolls out redesigned album view for Android and iOS
Symphony Ltd consolidated Q3FY23 PAT jumps 86% y-o-y to Rs 39 crores
Adani Wilmar profit rises 16%, shrugs off Hindenburg report impact
TotalEnergies has not signed contract on new Adani hydrogen venture
TD Power Systems net profit appreciates by 3% to Rs 20 crore in Dec quarter
Reliance, BPCL, Nayara among buyers using UAE dirham for Russian oil
As layoffs continue, companies may tweak processes to determine appraisals
Bank loan exposure to Adani Group against shares not significant: RBI DG
Skye Air Mobility comes out with unmanned air traffic management system
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Symphony Ltd consolidated Q3FY23 PAT jumps 86% y-o-y to Rs 39 crores
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

YouTube Music rolls out redesigned album view for Android and iOS

Google-owned music streaming platform YouTube Music has rolled out the redesign of the "album view" for Android and iOS

Topics
Google | YouTube | Sundar Pichai

IANS  |  San Francisco 

YouTube music
Photo: Bloomberg

Google-owned music streaming platform YouTube Music has rolled out the redesign of the "album view" for Android and iOS.

According to 9to5Google, this redesign prominently centres album artwork and shows a blurred version behind it.

At the top, users get the artist (which can be tapped), Album/Single, and release year, also the album title is displayed next, followed by a Wikipedia description.

Moreover, available actions include download, add to the library, play, share, and an overflow menu, which is how users will now have to access shuffle.

As users scroll down the track list, a play FAB will appear in the bottom-right corner, and at the very bottom, users will get the number of songs and album duration.

Further, another recent change includes Google increasing the font size in the artist page and Explore tab.

This is especially noticeable in the list of top songs, said the report.

Meanwhile, YouTube Music also gets mood filters, i.e. "activity bar" with various moods to tune what appears in the Home feed on the web.

In the web version, it is left-aligned (as on tablets) and appears beneath the app bar, which can be used to switch between Home, Explore, Library, and Search.

For a less Material You look, pill-shaped buttons are used instead of rectangles with rounded corners.

--IANS

shs/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Google

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 17:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.