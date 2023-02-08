JUST IN
Zoho introduces unified communications platform to help boost productivity
iPhone 15 Pro Max to feature 2,500 nits display panel from Samsung
YouTube Music rolls out redesigned album view for Android and iOS
Symphony Ltd consolidated Q3FY23 PAT jumps 86% y-o-y to Rs 39 crores
Adani Wilmar profit rises 16%, shrugs off Hindenburg report impact
TotalEnergies has not signed contract on new Adani hydrogen venture
TD Power Systems net profit appreciates by 3% to Rs 20 crore in Dec quarter
Reliance, BPCL, Nayara among buyers using UAE dirham for Russian oil
As layoffs continue, companies may tweak processes to determine appraisals
Bank loan exposure to Adani Group against shares not significant: RBI DG
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Zoho introduces unified communications platform to help boost productivity
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

TotalEnergies puts hydrogen partnership with Adani on hold for now

TotalEnergies is said it has put on hold participation in Indian conglomerate's $50 billion hydrogen project pending results of an audit launched following allegations by a US short-seller.

Topics
Total | Adani Power | hydrogen fuel

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Total Energy
Photo: Bloomberg

France's TotalEnergies, one of the largest foreign investors in billionare Gautam Adani's business empire, said it has put on hold participation in Indian conglomerate's USD 50 billion hydrogen project pending results of an audit launched following allegations by a US short-seller.

While the partnership with Adani group was announced in June last year, TotalEnergies has not yet signed a contract, the French group's chief executive Patrick Pouyanne said at earnings call.

As per the June 2022 announcement, TotalEnergies was to take 25 per cent equity in Adani New Industries Ltd (ANIL) - the Adani Group firm that is investing USD 50 billion over 10 years in green hydrogen ecosystem that includes an initial production capacity of 1 million tonnes before 2030.

"Obviously, the hydrogen project will be put on hold until we have clarity," Pouyanne said.

TotalEnergies, which has an exposure of USD 3.1 billion in Adani group, will wait for the result of an audit launched by the conglomerate in response to allegations of accounting and financial fraud levelled by Hindenburg Research.

Adani group has vehemently denied the allegations, calling them malicious and an "attack on India".

"It was announced, nothing was signed. It doesn't exist," Pouyanne said, referring to the hydrogen venture. "Mr Adani has other things to deal with now, it's just good sense to pause things while the audit goes forward.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Total

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 18:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.