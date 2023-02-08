iPhone 15 Pro Max to feature 2,500 nits display panel from Samsung

-
ALSO READ
Apple iPhone 14 Pro review: Familiar, but with a good new user experience
Here is what the internet expects from Apple in its new iPhone 14 series
Google's Pixel Fold's internal display to have 120Hz, 1200 nits brightness
Apple sends invites for Sept 7 event: All about expected iPhone 14 launch
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE may feature LCD panel, stylus pen powered by Wacom
-
Tech giant Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphone will reportedly feature a 2,500 nits display panel from Samsung.
The information was shared by leaker ShrimpApplePro on the micro-blogging platform Twitter on Tuesday.
ShrimpApplePro retweeted a post of another leaker named 'Connor', which mentioned that "Samsung's Next Gen Panel's reach to 2500nits."
In a retweet, ShrimpApplePro said: "Potentially will be on iPhone 15 Pro Max."
"I said 15 Pro Max because if the separate Ultra iPhone is in 2024, the biggest 2023 Pro iPhone should still have the Pro Max naming," it added.
Last month, it was reported that the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to feature a periscope folding zoom camera, although it will only be included in the top-end iPhone model.
Meanwhile, another report mentioned that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models are likely to include new features such as solid-state buttons with haptic feedback, a titanium frame and increased RAM.
--IANS
aj/kvd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 17:30 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU