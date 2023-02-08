JUST IN
Business Standard

iPhone 15 Pro Max to feature 2,500 nits display panel from Samsung

Tech giant Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphone will reportedly feature a 2,500 nits display panel from Samsung.

Topics
Samsung | Samsung Mobiles | Apple

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Apple
Photo: Bloomberg

Tech giant Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphone will reportedly feature a 2,500 nits display panel from Samsung.

The information was shared by leaker ShrimpApplePro on the micro-blogging platform Twitter on Tuesday.

ShrimpApplePro retweeted a post of another leaker named 'Connor', which mentioned that "Samsung's Next Gen Panel's reach to 2500nits."

In a retweet, ShrimpApplePro said: "Potentially will be on iPhone 15 Pro Max."

"I said 15 Pro Max because if the separate Ultra iPhone is in 2024, the biggest 2023 Pro iPhone should still have the Pro Max naming," it added.

Last month, it was reported that the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to feature a periscope folding zoom camera, although it will only be included in the top-end iPhone model.

Meanwhile, another report mentioned that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models are likely to include new features such as solid-state buttons with haptic feedback, a titanium frame and increased RAM.

--IANS

aj/kvd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 17:30 IST

`
