Hero Electric scooter catches fire, firm says short circuit in power socket

-
-
A Hero Photon Electric scooter in Odisha reportedly caught fire while it was being charged and the incident has left the scooter partially damaged.
According to media reports, the incident was first reported on Wednesday, and the cause is thought to be a short circuit at the power socket from where the electric scooter was being charged overnight.
"When contacted, the customer explained that he heard abnormal cracking sounds and discovered that fumes were coming from the electric switchboard of the home, adjacent to the e-scooter and sparks were continuously falling onto the floor and a can of paint lying nearby," the company said in a statement.
"By the time he went on to switch off the mains and get back to try and put off the fire, it spread and burnt the rear part of the scooter and some household belongings," it added.
The company reportedly mentioned that its technical team later visited the spot and analysed the rear part of the scooter that was burnt.
"The most probable cause of the fire was the AC phase and earth wires of homecoming in contact with each other (causing a) short circuit and the malfunctioning of the fuses that should have cut off in the event of such a short circuit," the company said.
"We have also offered any help to the customer in replacing the burnt parts on a cost basis and thoroughly testing his refurbished scooter for roadworthiness," it added.
Hero Electric is India's one of the leading electric two-wheeler manufacturers, selling a diverse range of electric scooters to a diverse range of customers.
