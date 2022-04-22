Hero Electric joins hands with women-only delivery platform Even Cargo

-
ALSO READ
Magenta to deploy over 1,000 cargo EVs in Bengaluru within next few months
Swiggy to invest $700 mn in its express grocery delivery service Instamart
3 coaches of Puducherry Express derail in Mumbai after minor collision
PM wants drones to deliver postal packages to remote areas:Garuda Aerospace
Major e-commerce companies failed to meet net zero-emission targets: Study
-
Hero Electric on Friday said it has joined hands with Even Cargo, the country's first women-only delivery platform, to strengthen the last-mile delivery segment.
The collaboration envisages women to play a crucial role in accelerating electric mobility adoption and increasing penetration in low-income communities.
As part of the tie-up, Hero Electric will aid Even Cargo to create the first-ever women-only delivery EV fleet by bringing over 10,000 women riders on the platform by 2025, further empowering them and creating employment opportunities.
The fleet will be allocated across major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad.
"With the EV sector witnessing such swift expansion, numerous startups have chosen various talent competencies foraying into the segment generating widespread opportunities. Such B2B partnerships are all set to change the dynamics of the EV segment, where multiple players will exchange and utilise their expertise and strengths to grow together," Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill said in a statement.
The company will continue to leverage its resources and support more such communities to fasten EV penetration in the country, he added.
"The partnership has enabled us to bring India's first women-only delivery fleet on electric bikes. We thank Hero Electric for their support in inducting more women riders into the last mile logistics from a single digit to a double-digit percentage by 2025," Even Cargo COO Karina Bhasin noted.
This association will pave the way for providing women with safe, affordable, and reliable transportation, Bhasin added.
Hero Electric has sold over 4.5 lakh electric two-wheelers in the country to date.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU