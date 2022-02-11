Hero Electric ties up with State Bank of India for retail finance

-
Hero Electric on Friday said it has tied up with State Bank of India (SBI) for retail finance for its customers.
The customers can now ride home their favourite company scooter at the lowest interest rates across India for a hassle-free experience, Hero Electric said in a statement.
"There is strong demand for EVs today and, to make the purchase experience smooth, we are glad to partner with India's largest bank SBI.
This partnership will provide the best interest rates and unique offers to fuel the green mobility revolution. Customers are looking for lucrative deals and schemes to make the shift and invest in an electric two-wheeler," Hero Electric said in the statement.
Commenting on the tie-up, SBI Chief General Manager (Personal Banking Business Unit) Devendra Kumar noted that the initiative is a step further in the bank's contribution towards the country's green mobility revolution by making EVs affordable with lower EMIs.
