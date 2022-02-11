OneWeb deploys 34 satellites; its in-orbit fleet now at 428 satellites

-
ALSO READ
Bharti group-backed OneWeb launches 34 more satellites into orbit
ISRO can suggest ideal locations to set up solar power projects
Bharti's OneWeb, ISRO arm collaborate to launch satellite in India
Bharti-backed OneWeb's AT&T satellite deal challenges Musk in his backyard
Hughes, OneWeb ink pact for Low Earth Orbit satellite service in US, India
-
Bharti-backed OneWeb on Friday announced the successful deployment of 34 satellites by Arianespace from the Guiana Space Centre in Kourou, French Guiana.
The latest move by the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, brings its total in-orbit constellation to 428 satellites.
In a statement, OneWeb confirmed the successful deployment of 34 satellites by Arianespace from the Guiana Space Centre in Kourou, French Guiana. This launch is the company's first in 2022 and 13th overall.
OneWeb has now launched two thirds of the LEO satellite fleet that is geared to deliver high-speed, low-latency global connectivity.
It represents 66 per cent of OneWeb's planned 648 LEO satellite fleet that will deliver high-speed, low-latency global connectivity, the company said.
The demand for OneWeb's broadband connectivity services has continued to grow across telecommunications providers, aviation and maritime markets, ISPs (internet service providers), and governments globally, the company informed.
Most recently, the company has signed new distribution partnership pacts with several companies last month, including Hughes Network Systems, Marlink, and Field Solutions Holdings, to help ensure connectivity is delivered to the most hard-to-reach places globally.
Commenting on the launch, Neil Masterson, OneWeb CEO said, "Our first launch of the year marks our significant progress in completing a truly global LEO network later in 2022.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU