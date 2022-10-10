JUST IN
Hero MotoCorp aims to lead clean mobility transformation with VIDA V1

Hero MotoCorp aims to lead the mobility transformation towards cleaner solutions with its electric scooter VIDA V1, as per a top company official.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

CEO of Hero MotoCorp Pawan Kant Munjal launches the Hero Vida V1 electric scooters, in Jaipur (Photo: PTI)

The country's largest two wheeler maker forayed into the electric space last week with the launch of its first electric scooter VIDA V1 priced at Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

The company has introduced two trims of the scooter -- VIDA V1 Plus and VIDA V1 Pro -- tagged at Rs 1.45 lakh and Rs 1.59 lakh, respectively.

Hero MotoCorp on Monday commenced the bookings of the electric model.

"The company's vision is to lead mobility transformation towards cleaner solutions. We have solved for mobility at scale and Vida will now be the changemaker through its disruptive offerings and customer propositions," Hero MotoCorp Head Emerging Mobility Business Unit (EMBU) Swadesh Srivastava told PTI.

The VIDA V1 packs all the necessary features and solves customers' anxiety around safety and durability, he added.

The newly-launched e-scooter will be made available to customers in a phased manner, starting with Delhi, Jaipur and Bengaluru.

Customer deliveries will commence from the second week of December.

Srivastava said features like low interest rates would help buyers to shift towards the electric segment.

The VIDA V1 comes with a removable battery encompassing five-year warranty for 50,000 kilometres.

Both the VIDA V1 variants come with four riding modes -- Sport, Ride, Eco and Custom.

Hero MotoCorp has also introduced a buy-back scheme with an assurance of vehicle buy-back at 70 per cent of purchase value between the 16th to 18th months of vehicle ownership.

The Vida V1 competes with the likes of Ola S1, Ather 450X, and TVS iQube.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 19:39 IST

