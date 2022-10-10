JUST IN
Licious launches D2C plant-based meat brand, eyes pole position within a yr
MG Motor India expects to turn profitable next year on higher sales
Inga, TIH Singapore tie up to launch PE fund for mid-sized companies
NMDC leaves lump ore prices, fines unchanged for third straight time
Top headlines: TCS Q2 net rises 8%; Nobel economics for research on banks
Flickstree raises $5 mn in pre-series B round led by Venture Catalysts
Auto sales up 57% during Navratri as all categories put up strong show
JSW Steel reports combined production growth of 12% to 5.68 MT in Jul-Sep
New Jersey-based Amneal Pharma starts mfg operations for Indian market
Taxes to come to govt's aid, achieve 6.4% fiscal deficit goal for FY23
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Licious launches D2C plant-based meat brand, eyes pole position within a yr
Business Standard

Tata Motors' global sales up 33% in Sept quarter at 335,976 units

Tata Motors on Monday reported 33 per cent increase in global sales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover to 335,976 units in September quarter 2022

Topics
Tata Motors | Tata Motors JLR

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Jaguar Land Rover, JLR

Tata Motors on Monday reported 33 per cent increase in global sales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover to 3,35,976 units in September quarter 2022.

It had sold 2,51,689 units in the same period last year.

Global wholesale units of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in the quarter stood at 1,03,226 units, up 16 per cent from 89,055 units a year ago, the company said in a statement.

Global sales of all passenger vehicles were at 2,32,750 units in the quarter as against 1,62,634 units in the year-ago period.

Global sales of JLR stood at 89,899 units in the period under review. While Jaguar wholesale stood at 16,631 vehicles, Land Rover wholesales were 73,268 units.

JLR had sold 78,251 units in July-September last fiscal year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Tata Motors

First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 19:04 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.