Hero MotoCorp sales drop 12% to 394,773 units in December 2021

-
ALSO READ
Hero MotoCorp net profit rises almost 500% to Rs 365 cr in June quarter
Hero MotoCorp reports 22% dip in wholesales at 453,879 units in August
Hero MotoCorp reports 13% dip in total sales at 454,398 units in July
Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp commences retail operations in Mexico
Royal Enfield wholesales dip 44% to 33,529 units in September
-
The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Saturday reported a 12 per cent drop in total wholesales at 3,94,773 units in December.
The company had sold 4,47,335 units in December 2020.
In the domestic market, the company's wholesales dropped to 3,74,485 units last month from 4,25,033 units in December 2020.
The company said it is gearing up to unveil its first electric model (EV) in March this year.
The vehicle will be produced at the company's manufacturing facility at Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU