Swiggy receives 9,500 orders per minute on New Year's Eve

-
ALSO READ
HSBC sees 19% downside in Zomato stock; cuts rating to reduce
After blockbuster listing, what should you do with Zomato stock?
Zomato, Swiggy hit 2 mn orders each on New Year's Eve as India stays home
Swiggy valuation tops $5.5 bn after raising $1.25 bn from SoftBank, Prosus
Zomato's grey market premium is on a steady decline; here's why
-
Online food delivery platform Swiggy on Saturday said that it broke its record of 5,500 food orders per minute on December 31, ending the night with an order peak of 9,500 orders per minute for food alone.
The company claimed that this is the highest ever for food delivery in India.
"This year we exceeded all our plans by a big margin and were overwhelmed by the customer response. OPM reached almost 9,500 level by early dinner itself, which is almost 1.7x of last year's peak," the company said in a statement.
"As the evening progressed, we saw a 177 per cent jump in the number of active users on the platform," it added.
The new users on our platform increased by 80 per cent showing that there was a strong intent for customers to order online.
In tier 2 and 3 cities, this number was 68 per cent and cities like Mangaluru, Patna, Ludhiana and Surat saw the highest new users on New Year's Eve.
Among tier 2 and 3 cities, Vizag did the highest orders per minute at 190. Cities like Rourkela and Palakkad witnessed a 300 per cent growth in orders.
The company said that reaching the milestone of over two million orders in one night would have been impossible without the support of lakhs of partners on the road.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU