JUST IN
Religare Enterprises to enter ARC business, float QIP in early FY24
Suraksha to infuse Rs 250 cr, arrange Rs 3k cr loan to finish 20,000 flats
Kishore Biyani's Future: The rise and fall of India's retail tycoon
Reliance Jio buys US-based Mimosa Networks for $60 mn to bolster 5G tech
Reliance brings back 50-year-old iconic beverage brand Campa Cola
Power Grid Corporation board approves raising up to Rs 900 cr via bonds
Axis AMC names B Gopkumar as CEO, Ashish Gupta as chief investment officer
Xiaomi India joins United Way to support digi learning for 4,000 students
Spotify announces launch of new features including 'Discover Mode' in India
Infosys collaborates with mobility specialist ZF to revamp supply chain
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Religare Enterprises to enter ARC business, float QIP in early FY24
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

HFCL teams up with Microsoft to roll out pvt 5G solutions for enterprises

Domestic telecom gear maker HFCL said it has collaborated with Microsoft to roll out private 5G solutions for enterprises, as businesses eye the next gen technology to spur digital transformation

Topics
5G in India | Microsoft

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

5g

Domestic telecom gear maker HFCL on Thursday said it has collaborated with Microsoft to roll out private 5G solutions for enterprises, as businesses eye the next generation technology to spur digital transformation.

With the rapid rollout of 5G in India, enterprises are looking at the next generation technology to further their digital transformation, including the promise of Industry 4.0, HFCL said in a statement.

"HFCL has collaborated with Microsoft to create converged private 5G solutions that harness new-age technologies of IoT (Internet of Things), cloud, edge computing, AI (Artificial Intelligence) and analytics to transform industry verticals that include manufacturing, retail and warehouse, mining, education, defence, railways, smart city," it said.

HFCL is deploying one such private 5G-enabled Industry 4.0 solution as a pilot programme using Microsoft Azure public MEC (multi-access edge compute) and HFCL 5G Indoor Small Cell, at its optical fiber manufacturing plant in Hyderabad.

Along the fiber production line, HFCL's 5G small cells enable real-time fiber defect detection using video analytics and image processing.

Microsoft Azure public MEC, which integrates Azure compute and edge-optimised Azure services with the mobile operator's public 5G network connectivity, analyses this video data in real-time to identify any defects and generates insights for root cause analysis and preventive care.

Through this AI-enabled, cloud-connected, low-latency private 5G solution, HFCL is improving the operational efficiency and manufacturing agility of its fiber manufacturing plant.

Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director of HFCL, said, "We are very pleased with our collaboration with Microsoft in implementing Industry 4.0 solution in our own factory as a pilot programme, using Microsoft Azure public MEC."

The best practices and the lessons learnt will act as a playbook to deploy private 5G solutions for manufacturing and other industry verticals embarking on a similar digital transformation journey, Nahata said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on 5G in India

First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 19:56 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.