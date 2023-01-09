JUST IN
TCS Q3 results: Net profit rises 11% to Rs 10,846 crore, revenue up 19%
Uncertainty prevails over NMDC's Nagarnar steel bidding in Chhattisgarh
Higher demand drives record quarterly bookings for realty majors

Higher sales, improving cash flows are expected to drive further debt reduction for the sector

Ram Prasad Sahu 

Macrotech posted a 16 per cent growth in pre-sales or bookings to Rs 3,035 crore taking the total bookings for the first nine months of FY23 to Rs 9,039 crore.

Quarterly sales updates by realty companies indicate that demand trends for both residential and commercial segments continue to remain strong. While Macrotech Developers (Lodha) and Sobha registered their highest ever quarterly bookings in the December quarter for the 2022-23 financial year (Q3FY23), Phoenix Mills’ like-for-like performance reflects strong consumption trends.

First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 21:21 IST

