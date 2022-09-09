JUST IN
High EU gas costs, an opportunity for Indian chemical companies

Export ramp-up and import substitution are key triggers

Topics
Chemical sector | Gas prices

Devangshu Datta 

chemical companies
There are possible near-term and medium term opportunities for quite a few Indian chemical companies, which can look to ramp up exports to EU

There’s an interesting investment thesis arising out of the squeeze on Russian gas supplies to the EU. Europe’s chemicals producers, which depend on Russian natural gas for feedstock, are struggling. At the same time, gas shortages have led to a sharp spike in electricity tariffs. As a result, EU production of chemicals, such as ammonia, caprolactam, methanol, and melamine, has been drastically curtailed.

First Published: Fri, September 09 2022. 20:31 IST

