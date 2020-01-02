Higher volumes, margins to fuel growth for gas-distribution firms

The Gujarat Gas stock surged over 7 per cent and scaled its all-time high on Wednesday. At the same time, the stock of Indraprastha Gas (IGL) is also close to its peak, while that of Mahanagar Gas (MGL) is trading at around its 22-month high.

The Street’s confidence on city gas distributors (CGD) remains high, considering the firm demand for gas, rising volumes, and future growth potential. All three companies have received upgrades by foreign brokerages. With lower natural gas prices (global prices down over 20 per cent in two months), their profitability, too, will ...