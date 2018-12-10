Hilton ties with Kalyani Group to develop 183-room hotel in Bengaluru

Global hospitality firm Monday said it has signed a management agreement with Kalyani Hospitality to develop a DoubleTree by Hilton, its upscale brand, in Bengaluru.

The hotel, currently under construction, will have 183 rooms and suites, said in a statement.

"Our partnership with reinforces our promise to expand our portfolio in India and offer guests more opportunities to experience the warmth of Hilton hospitality across multiple locations," Hilton India Senior VP and Country Head Navjit Ahluwalia said.

Chairman and MD said, "We are delighted to partner with Hilton to provide world-renowned hospitality within a business-friendly environment."



Scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2021, will be located at Whitefield in Bengaluru, the company said.

"The signing of this agreement reiterates our long-term commitment to India as a strategically important market," Hilton Asia and Australasia Development Senior VP Guy Phillips said.