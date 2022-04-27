Hindustan Unilever profit rises over 5% to Rs 2,307 cr in March quarter

-
FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Wednesday reported 5.34 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,307 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022.
The company had logged a net profit of Rs 2,190 crore in January-March period a year ago.
Revenue from sales during the quarter under review stood at Rs 13,468 crore, up 10.21 per cent, as against Rs 12,220 crore in the year-ago period, HUL said in a regulatory filing.
In the last financial year, HUL became a Rs 50,000 crore turnover company and also the first pure FMCG firm to achieve this milestone.
"During the quarter, our turnover grew 10 per cent with flat Underlying Volume Growth. We continued to grow significantly ahead of the market, gaining value and volume market shares," said HUL in the earning statement.
Its EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margin at 24.6 per cent remained healthy despite very high inflationary headwinds, it added.
Total expenses were at Rs 10,782 crore as against Rs 9,667 crore.
For fiscal year ended March 2022, HUL's consolidated net profit was up 11.16 per cent to Rs 8,892 crore. It had reported a net profit of Rs 7,999 crore in the previous year.
Revenue from operations was at Rs 51,472 crore in 2021-22. This is 11.24 per cent higher than Rs 46,269 crore in the previous year.
"In challenging circumstances, we have grown competitively and protected our business model by maintaining margins in a healthy range. I am also pleased that we have become a Rs 50,000 crore turnover company in this fiscal," HUL CEO and Managing Director Sanjiv Mehta said.
"Our consistent performance is reflective of our strategic clarity, the strength of our brands, operational excellence, and dynamic financial management of our business. While there are near-term concerns around significant inflation and slowing market growth, we are confident of the medium to long term prospects of the Indian FMCG sector and remain focused on delivering a consistent, competitive, profitable and responsible growth," he added.
Shares of HUL on Wednesday settled at Rs 2,144.25 apiece on the BSE, down 0.18 per cent from the previous close.
