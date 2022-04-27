JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

TVS Motor partners Rapido to expand reach in mobility, hyper-local segments

Top B2B player Moglix bolsters top rung, elevates three execs as MDs
Business Standard

Samsung unveils T7 shield portable SSD for first time in India

Samsung has launched its latest external storage device, the T7 Shield Portable Solid State Drive (PSSD), for Indian consumers.

Topics
Samsung | Samsung Electronics | Electronics

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Samsung peripherals

Samsung has launched its latest external storage device, the T7 Shield Portable Solid State Drive (PSSD), for Indian consumers.

The T7 Shield is the newest addition to the Samsung T7 Portable SSD family that includes the T7, a daily driver that provides incredibly fast speeds in a sleek design, and the T7 Touch, a PSSD with a built-in fingerprint sensor for enhanced data protection.

"The T7 Shield Portable SSD offers extensive compatibility, enabling consumers to use the new SSD on multiple devices including PCs, Android Smartphones and Gaming Consoles," Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.

The T7 Shield is said to be the company's most durable PSSD to date, making it ideal for outdoor content creators or travelers.

It delivers a read speed of 1,050 megabytes per second (MB/s) and a write speed of 1,000 MB/s, which are the fastest transfer speeds currently available based on the USB 3.2 Gen2 standard.

Priced at Rs 22,999 for 2TB and Rs 12,999 for 1TB, the T7 Shield will be available across online and offline platforms.

--IANS

vc/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, April 27 2022. 17:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.