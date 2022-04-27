Samsung unveils T7 shield portable SSD for first time in India

-
-
Samsung has launched its latest external storage device, the T7 Shield Portable Solid State Drive (PSSD), for Indian consumers.
The T7 Shield is the newest addition to the Samsung T7 Portable SSD family that includes the T7, a daily driver that provides incredibly fast speeds in a sleek design, and the T7 Touch, a PSSD with a built-in fingerprint sensor for enhanced data protection.
"The T7 Shield Portable SSD offers extensive compatibility, enabling consumers to use the new SSD on multiple devices including PCs, Android Smartphones and Gaming Consoles," Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.
The T7 Shield is said to be the company's most durable PSSD to date, making it ideal for outdoor content creators or travelers.
It delivers a read speed of 1,050 megabytes per second (MB/s) and a write speed of 1,000 MB/s, which are the fastest transfer speeds currently available based on the USB 3.2 Gen2 standard.
Priced at Rs 22,999 for 2TB and Rs 12,999 for 1TB, the T7 Shield will be available across online and offline platforms.
