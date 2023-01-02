Hindustan Zinc Q3 mined metal production marginally rises to 254,000 tonnes

-
ALSO READ
Six merchant bankers in fray for HZL stake sale; presentation on Friday
Hindustan Zinc mined metal production marginally up at 255,000 tonnes in Q2
Over 20 trucks carrying illegally mined minerals seized in East Singhbhum
Hindustan Zinc beats estimates, Q1 net profit up 56% at Rs 3,092 crore
HZL to spend over $1 bn in shift to turn into a green energy user
-
Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc on Monday said its mined metal output registered a marginal rise of one per cent to 2,54,000 tonnes in the third quarter of the current fiscal.
The company's mined metal production was 2,52,000 tonnes in the year-ago period.
In a statement, the company said that the mined metal production stood at 254kt in the third quarter of the current fiscal "driven by higher ore production and marginally down QoQ (Quarter-on-Quarter) due to overall mined metal grades."
Its refined metal production at 2,57,000 tonnes declined two per cent during the period under review.
Hindustan Zinc's integrated zinc production during the third quarter dropped by two per cent to 2,10,000 tonnes.
"Refined lead production was at 46kt, down one per cent YoY," it said.
Hindustan Zinc is an integrated producer of zinc, lead and silver. The company has its headquarters at Udaipur in Rajasthan where it has its zinc lead mines and smelting complexes.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 20:51 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU