JUST IN
Swiggy losses widen over 2x to Rs 3.6K cr as costs near Rs 10K cr
InCred Capital acquires digital investment firm Orowealth in all-cash deal
Coal India registers highest nine-month output growth since 2019
Two-wheeler sales growth muted in Dec on dull rural demand, high inflation
Rs 6,200 crore investment in the petroleum sector in Rajasthan
Zomato Co-founder, Chief Technology Officer Gunjan Patidar resigns
NTPC power generation rises nearly 12% to 295 bn units in Apr-Dec 2022
Electric two-wheeler sales up 300%, cross 600,000-mark in 2022
Tea industry facing multiple challenges in wake of Covid pandemic: Experts
Domestic auto parts makers benefit from supply disruptions from China
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Swiggy losses widen over 2x to Rs 3.6K cr as costs near Rs 10K cr
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Hindustan Zinc Q3 mined metal production marginally rises to 254,000 tonnes

Its refined metal production at 2,57,000 tonnes declined two per cent during the period under review

Topics
Hindustan Zinc | HZL

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Hindustan Zinc
Hindustan Zinc's integrated zinc production during the third quarter dropped by two per cent to 2,10,000 tonnes

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc on Monday said its mined metal output registered a marginal rise of one per cent to 2,54,000 tonnes in the third quarter of the current fiscal.

The company's mined metal production was 2,52,000 tonnes in the year-ago period.

In a statement, the company said that the mined metal production stood at 254kt in the third quarter of the current fiscal "driven by higher ore production and marginally down QoQ (Quarter-on-Quarter) due to overall mined metal grades."

Its refined metal production at 2,57,000 tonnes declined two per cent during the period under review.

Hindustan Zinc's integrated zinc production during the third quarter dropped by two per cent to 2,10,000 tonnes.

"Refined lead production was at 46kt, down one per cent YoY," it said.

Hindustan Zinc is an integrated producer of zinc, lead and silver. The company has its headquarters at Udaipur in Rajasthan where it has its zinc lead mines and smelting complexes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Hindustan Zinc

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 20:51 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU