Business Standard

Zomato Co-founder, Chief Technology Officer Gunjan Patidar resigns

Patidar was one of the first few employees of Zomato and built the core tech systems for the company, it said in a regulatory filing

Topics
Zomato

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Zomato
Photo: Shutterstock

Online food delivery platform Zomato Ltd said its Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Gunjan Patidar resigned from the post on Monday.

Patidar was one of the first few employees of Zomato and built the core tech systems for the company, it said in a regulatory filing.

"Over the last ten plus years, he also nurtured a stellar tech leadership team that is capable of taking on the mantle of leading the tech function going forward. His contribution to building Zomato has been invaluable," the company said.

It, however, did not disclose reasons for his resignation.

In November last year, another co-founder of the company, Mohit Gupta, had resigned. Gupta, who had joined Zomato four-and-half years back, was elevated to co-founder in 2020 from the position of CEO of its food delivery business.

Zomato had witnessed some top level exits last year, including those of Rahul Ganjoo, who was head of new initiatives, and Siddharth Jhawar, the erstwhile vice-president and head of Intercity, and co-founder Gaurav Gupta.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 19:20 IST

