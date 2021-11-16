Home First Finance Co India plans to raise up to Rs 99 cr via bonds

-
ALSO READ
SBI to raise up to Rs 14,000 cr via AT1 bonds to boost capital adequacy
Bonds rally after RBI guv indicates accommodative policies will continue
CRISIL upgrades YES Bank's tier II bonds, infrastructure bonds to 'BBB+'
Tantrum fears fade as riskier EM bonds rise to defy taper talk
Axis Bank lists $600-mn AT-1 sustainable bonds on IFSC exchanges
-
Home First Finance Company India on Tuesday said it is planning to raise up to Rs 99 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis.
"A meeting of the committee of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Monday, November 22, 2021," the non-banking financial company said in a regulatory filing.
Under this, the company plans to issue secured, redeemable and taxable non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches up to Rs 99 crore, it added.
Shares of Home First Finance Company India on Tuesday closed at Rs 736.55 apiece on the BSE, up 0.44 per cent from the previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU