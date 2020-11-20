Homegrown short-video sharing app Chingari touches 38 million users

-
Homegrown short video-sharing platform Chingari on Friday said that it has achieved the benchmark of serving 38 million users on its platform and witnessed the highest daily engagement time of 51 minutes.
The data provided by Chingari also revealed that more than 95 million videos are viewed on the platform every day.
In the last 45 days, over 2.6 billion videos on the app have been watched by its consumers.
"In the last one week itself, the Chingari app has recorded a behemoth increase of 611 per cent in the active engagement time," Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder and CEO of Chingari App, said in a statement.
"Today, Chingari has outperformed foreign platforms with a daily average engagement time of 51 minutes," Ghosh added.
To keep its users hooked, Chingari has also added first-of-its-kind AR (augmented reality) filters on its platform to give content creators more advanced front and rear camera tools to work with.
Further, a content creator on this platform not only earns recognition and sponsorships but is also given points (based on how viral the video is) that can be redeemed for money.
"Chingari app enjoys a huge consumer base not just in India but also in countries like UAE, the US, Vietnam, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and others," said Deepak Salvi, Co-founder and COO of Chingari App.
The Chingari content is available in 10 vernacular languages -- Hindi, Bangla, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil, Odia, and Telugu --and also two international languages -- English and Spanish.
