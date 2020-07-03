TikTok's alternative Chingari crosses 10 mn downloads on Google Play Store

Social app Chingari, a desi alternative to Chinese TikTok, on Friday said it has crossed 10 million downloads on Google Play Store and content creators are making a beeline to join the app.

It is now among the top two free on Play Store for more than a week now.

"Our retention numbers and the app's daily engagement time are also witnessing a solid increase. Our team is working round the clock to provide all our customers with a seamless experience," said Biswatma Nayak, Co-founder.

Earlier, the app reached three million downloads in just 10 days and garnered about 500,000 downloads in just about 72 hours.

"We would like to welcome all users to come and try Chingari, a 100 per cent 'Made In India' app," said Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer.

The app is available in languages like English, Hindi, Bangla, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu.

The ban on 59 Chinese has given homegrown app developers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create world-class products across chat, short videos, and photo/video sharing segments and desi are now scouting for fresh finds to invest intelligently into scaling their platforms and handle the upcoming rush.

