Andaman & Nicobar Islands coronavirus update: 19 new cases reported

Eleven more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, pushing the tally in the union territory to 4,604, a health department official said on Friday.

Of the 11 new cases, six have travel history, while five infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Twenty more people have been cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,398.

The archipelago now has 145 active cases, while 61 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

