Andaman & Nicobar Islands coronavirus update: 19 new cases reported

-
ALSO READ
Jharkhand coronavirus update: 251 new cases, 3 fresh fatalities reported
Mizoram coronavirus update: 37 new cases detected, active count at 504
Russia coronavirus update: Moscow toll from Covid-19 rises by 77 to 8,159
Tripura coronavirus update: State reports 105 new Covid-19 cases
Jharkhand coronavirus update: State reports 230 new Covid-19 cases
-
Eleven more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, pushing the coronavirus tally in the union territory to 4,604, a health department official said on Friday.
Of the 11 new cases, six have travel history, while five infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.
Twenty more people have been cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,398.
The archipelago now has 145 active coronavirus cases, while 61 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU