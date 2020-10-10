Video-sharing platform Chingari ties up with film production firm NH Studioz

-
: Home-grown short video-sharing
platform - Chingari - on Saturday announced collaboration with NH Studioz, a film production company.
With this collaboration, Chingari enters the forte of movies and announces the launch of its own movies.
The movies would be launched on October 11 as a special tribute to Hindi film actor Amitabh Bachchan by screening his blockbuster movies.
