Business Standard

Honda Cars India ties up with Indian Bank to provide vehicle loans

Honda Cars India (HCIL) on Friday said it has tied up with Indian Bank to provide vehicle finance for its customers

Topics
Honda | Vehicle Loan | Indian Bank

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Honda
Photo: Shutterstock

Honda Cars India (HCIL) on Friday said it has tied up with Indian Bank to provide vehicle finance for its customers.

The partnership will offer easy loan disbursement, reasonable interest rates, special offers, flexible policies and simplified process, the company said in a statement.

The customers can avail financing benefits across over 5,700 branches of Indian Bank and HCIL dealer network across the country, it added.

MBRDI, Mercedes-Benz India partner for electric vehicle module course at RV College of Engineering

* Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI) on Friday said it has partnered with Mercedes-Benz India to introduce an all-new electric vehicle module in its Advanced Diploma Automotive Diploma (ADAM) course offered at RV College of Engineering in Bengaluru.

MBRDI has also contributed a high-tech EV lab to upskill the talent pool in the country and support the industry as it transitions towards electric mobility, the company said in a statement.

The EV module will be a part of a 12-month ADAM course, at par with global industry standards.

The all-new EV Lab is equipped with cutting-edge technology and simulation dynamics of EV to provide live demonstrations and training to build the talent pool and support the ecosystem, it added.

First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 14:58 IST

