Honda Cars India wholesales dip 23% in Feb to 7,187 units

Cars India on Tuesday reported a 23 per cent decline in domestic sales to 7,187 units for February.

The company had dispatched 9,324 units to dealers in the domestic market during February 2021.

Exports stood at 2,337 units last month as compared with 987 units in February 2021.

"We are witnessing improvement in consumer sentiment as COVID-situation seems to be tapering off and markets are opening-up. This is positive for the industry.

"On the supply side, chip shortage continued to impact our production and despatches in Feb'22. We hope the situation improves in future so that we can meet the market demand more effectively," Cars India Director (Marketing and Sales) Yuichi Murata said in a statement.

