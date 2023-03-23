JUST IN
Most Indian professionals like to be in office, back hybrid work: LinkedIn
Honda to hike Amaze prices up to Rs 12,000 from April to offset input cost

Honda Cars India plans to raise prices of its entry level compact sedan Amaze by up to Rs 12,000 in order to offset the impact of increase in production cost owing to upcoming stricter emission norms

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Honda Amaze

Honda Cars India plans to raise prices of its entry level compact sedan Amaze by up to Rs 12,000 in order to offset the impact of increase in production cost owing to upcoming stricter emission norms from next month.

The price increase will vary depending on different trims of the model.

"We will increase Amaze prices by up to Rs 12,000 with effect from April 1 to factor in the rise in the production cost due to the upcoming stringent emission norms," Honda Cars India Vice President Marketing & Sales Kunal Behl told PTI.

The company would not be altering the prices of its mid-sized sedan City, he added.

The Indian automobile industry is currently working to make their products meet the second phase of BSVI.

From April 1, vehicles will need to have an on-board self-diagnostic device to monitor the real-time driving emission levels.

The device will constantly monitor key parts for meeting emission standards such as the catalytic converter and oxygen sensors to keep a close watch on emissions.

On March 22, Hero MotoCorp announced that it will increase prices of its model range by around 2 per cent from next month. Similarly, Tata Motors has announced that it will be increasing the prices of commercial vehicles by up to 5 per cent from April 1, 2023.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, March 23 2023. 13:45 IST

