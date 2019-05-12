How an Indian entrepreneur is taking on sportswear giants like Adidas, Puma

When Vishal Singh suffered strain in his foot while working out in a gym, his trainer suggested that he try on a pair of Azani footwear. Azani Sports’ patented Sonic Surge midsole system claims to cushion both horizontal and vertical forces for a soft landing of an athlete’s feet.

Azani Sport is a sports gear manufacturing start-up that sells online and through select retail outlets. Siddharth Suchde, a Harvard graduate, decided to start a sports apparel company after playing squash at the international level and winning an Asian Games medal for India. It was recently ...