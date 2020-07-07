How the flyer's fear of Covid may help airlines monetise the middle seat

Faced with half-filled cabins and rising demand for social distancing, airlines are looking to monetise the dreaded middle seat as an ancillary product.

Ancillary revenue is revenue derived from goods or services other than an airline's primary product offering, which is offering seats to passengers.

Tata Singapore airlines joint venture started allowing passengers to book an extra seat yesterday. Low-cost airlines IndiGo and SpiceJet are also in the final stages of designing such a product, which will be sold as an add-on service to customers.

“The decision was taken after an internal survey with our customers, which showed that many of them are worried about their fellow passenger not following safety protocols. We have designed a product for those who want to have their peace of mind,” said Vinod Kannan, Chief Strategy Officer,

Kannan said that customers have to pay equivalent fare of the original seat to book an extra seat. If the base fare is Rs 2,000 then someone willing to keep a seat empty will have to pay Rs 4,000.

However, Vistara’s low cost rivals IndiGo and SpiceJet are planning a different sales strategy. “Selling an extra seat will become lucrative for the customer only when it is offered at a lower price than the original seat. It’s important how you market the product,” a SpiceJet executive said.

Whether or not to keep the middle seat vacant has been a topic of heavy debate, gripping the entire aviation industry. While frequent flyers said they preferred social distancing on board an aircraft, airlines called the proposed rules redundant, stating that such measures of distancing were unlikely to ensure complete safety for passengers. They also pointed out that such a move would badly hurt their business which has been heavily impacted due the pandemic. Last month, the Supreme Court allowed carriers to operate without leaving the middle seat vacant.





The head of the commercial department of a low-cost airline pointed out that low-cost carriers will need to get their demand and supply forecast precise to successfully implement such an ancillary product. He said that the price of buying an extra middle seat should vary depending on route.

“By now all of us know trends such as flights to east-bound cities and a few others will have near full capacity while flights to metro cities will find it difficult to even fill up half the number of seats. So, I will need to sell this product at a higher price in full flights while dropping the price where occupancy is low. It’s a well thought idea to generate some revenue in these tough times but needs to be implemented correctly,” he said.

US carrier Frontier had tried the concept in May, charging anything from $39 to $89 depending on the route. But following criticism by both passengers and lawmakers, the airline has withdrawn the offer and says it will be blocking middle seats at no cost to its customers.

Experts said that with airlines struggling to fill up flights, selling an extra seat as add-on can turn out to be a money spinning idea. “With load factors hovering between 50 per cent and 60 per cent, it is possible to offer such a service except for limited routes and days when the flights are full - where the airline will still manage revenue but not loads,” said Ameya Joshi, founder of aviation blog Network Thoughts.

Airline executives said that demand was primarily unidirectional meaning the aircraft are flying on one route with little passengers. Data from travel firms show that over 90 per cent of flight bookings are for one-way trips and on non-metro routes, indicating little demand yet for business travel.

Source of ancillary revenue has dried up for airlines as food and beverage has been banned on-board to reduce contact. Passengers are also travelling very light reducing scope of charging from extra baggage fees.