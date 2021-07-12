HPCL Aviation wing commissions fuel station at Assam's Rupsi Airport

-
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
Ltd (HPCL) Aviation wing has commissioned its aviation fuel station at Rupsi Airport in Assam's Kokrajhar district.
Aircraft will now be able to fuel at Rupsi airport itself and this is a significant step which will lead to the development of the area, HPCL officials said.
Earlier flights coming to Rupsi had to refuel from Guwahati and Kolkata.
Rupsi airport has resumed flight services on May 8 this year, after a gap of 38 years, with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) re-developing the Rupsi airport under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) of the Ministry of Civil Aviation.
Rupsi airport, located 18 km from here, presently operates flight services four days a week to Kolkata and Guwahati.
Meanwhile, Secretary of Rupsi Airport Revival Committee Jyotirmoy Chakraborty on Monday demanded public transportation for passengers to and from the Dhubri ASTC bus stand and airport during the flight hours.
"Passengers to and from Dhubri and Gauripur town and airport are finding transportation a huge problem due to the distant location of the airport", Chakraborty said,
He urged the Dhubri district administration and state transport authority to provide immediate public transport facilities.
He also urged the concerned health departments of both Dhubri and Kokrajhar district administration, (as Rupsi airport is under the jurisdiction of Kokrajhar district administration) to position ambulances at nearby health facilities, so that airport passengers may avail it in case of emergency.
Private Airline Flybig operate flight services to the airport and around two flights land at Rupsi Airport daily and a similar number of flights take off daily, except on Monday and Wednesday.
Around 4,000 passengers have so far travelled through this airport since the resumption of scheduled domestic air travel, said AAI sources.
