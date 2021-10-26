HPL Electric bags Rs 179-crore order for supplying smart meters

on Tuesday said it has won an order worth Rs 178.9 crore for supplying

The order has been received from the largest private utility of a state in eastern India, it said in a BSE filing.

This further strengthens HPL Electric & Power's leadership position in smart meter manufacturing sector across the Indian market, it added.

At a time when reports of power shortages are making headlines, will definitely reduce distribution losses, remove theft and pilferage of power.

"This is a big win for us, fortifying our leadership position in smart meter technology once again," the company's Joint Managing Director Gautam Seth said.

"At a time when country is facing several challenges due to the present scenario, this project comes at a crucial juncture when Indian government has earmarked a sum of Rs 22,500 crore as the central government grant for the installation of 25 crore smart prepaid meters across the country under the Rs 3-lakh-crore scheme for power distribution entities," he added.

