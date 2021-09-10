Hughes, OneWeb ink pact for Low Earth Orbit satellite service in US, India

-
ALSO READ
Bharti group backed OneWeb successfully launches 36 more satellites
Bharti group-backed OneWeb launches 34 more satellites into orbit
Bharti-backed OneWeb raises $330mn from South Korea's Hanwha Systems
DoT issues LoI to Bharti's OneWeb for satellite services licence
Bharti Group-backed OneWeb to provide satellite internet in Kazakhstan
-
Hughes Network Systems and OneWeb have announced agreements for Low Earth Orbit satellite service in the US and India.
Hughes Network Systems, which focuses on satellite and multi-transport technologies and networks, and OneWeb, the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communications company backed by Bharti, said that they have signed a distribution agreement in the US, for enterprise services.
"In India, the parties have entered into an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) for a strategic agreement to distribute services to large enterprises, small and medium businesses, government, telcos and ISPs (Internet Service Providers) in the rural and remote parts of the country," OneWeb said in a statement.
Services will be offered by Hughes Network Systems, LLC, and Hughes Communications India, respectively.
Hughes and OneWeb would work together to broaden distribution globally, with Hughes offering OneWeb's low-latency, high-speed connectivity for markets such as enterprise, government, commercial aviation and maritime, cellular backhaul, and community Wi-Fi hotspots, according to the statement.
It is pertinent to mention here that Hughes, through its parent company EchoStar, is an investor in OneWeb, a company that is building its initial constellation of 648 LEO satellites.
The services will begin this year to the Arctic region including Alaska, Canada, and the UK.
OneWeb had recently said it is on track to offer services in India from May 2022, and that its offering will benefit not just Airtel but the other telecom operators as well, by pushing broadband into underserved and remote areas of the country.
By late 2022, OneWeb will be offering its high-speed, low latency connectivity services, globally.
"Service testing on the satellites already in orbit is underway, using gateways that Hughes is building for the network. Results are positive, including seamless satellite and beam handovers, high speeds and low latency," the statement said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU