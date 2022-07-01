Hyundai Motor India's total sales rise 14% in June; exports rise 17.2%

-
-
Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Friday reported a 14.5 per cent increase in its total sales at 62,351 units in June.
The company had sold a total of 54,474 units in the same month last year, HMIL said in a statement.
Domestic sales stood at 49,001 units last month as compared with 40,496 units in June last year, a growth of 21 per cent, it added.
Exports stood at 13,350 units as against 13,978 units in the year-ago month, down 4.5 per cent.
"With the semiconductor situation showing signs of easing out, the sales numbers have again started showing a positive trend," HMIL Director (Sales, Marketing and Service) Tarun Garg said.
Further, he said, the newly launched Hyundai Venue has also received good customer response.
