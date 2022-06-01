Hyundai total sales at 51,263 units in May; exports at 8,970 units

-
ALSO READ
Hyundai lines up Rs 4,000 cr investment to drive in 6 EVs in India by 2028
Hyundai Motor has a climate dilemma at one of world's top car plants
Hyundai to invest $300 mn in US plant for eco-friendly cars
Confident of retaining leadership position in SUV segment in 2022: Hyundai
Lessons from Hyundai row: Why brands should stay away from politics
-
Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday reported total sales of 51,263 units in May.
The company had dispatched 30,703 units in the same month of last year, which saw massive disruptions due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.
Domestic sales stood at 42,293 units last month. It was at 25,001 units in May 2021.
Exports stood at 8,970 units last month, while the same was at 5,702 units in the year-ago period.
The company's two plants in Chennai observed the scheduled biannual maintenance shutdown leading to no production for six days in the month (May 16-21), the automaker said in a statement.
This reduced the vehicle availability in the month affecting May sales numbers (both domestic as well as exports), it added.
"Starting June 2022, production will be enhanced to cater to the high demand for domestic and export markets ensuring timely deliveries of long waiting customers," the company stated.
In a separate statement, the company said it will launch the new version of its compact SUV Venue in the country later this month.
"Indian customers have showcased their love and trust in Hyundai, making us the most sold SUV brand of 2020 and 2021. At Hyundai, we will continue to excite our most loved customers with unique and exciting products, and I am glad to announce the launch of the new Hyundai VENUE in June this year," HMIL MD & CEO Unsoo Kim noted.
The new Venue will continue to thrill customers both in India as well as export markets, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU