JUST IN
Reckitt Benckiser says CEO Laxman Narasimhan to step down at end of Sept
Toyota Kirloskar says sales up 17.12% in Aug, cites 'unprecedented orders'
UPI processes over 6.5 billion transactions in August worth Rs 10.72 trn
Delhi HC restrains Dominick Pizza from copying Domino's brand name
Escorts Kubota reports 7% rise in tractor sales for August; exports up 4%
Crypto.com accidentally refunds over $7 mn instead of $68 to customer
Bajaj Auto's total vehicle sales rise 8% to 401,595 units in August
Promoter entity needs Income Tax dept nod for warrant conversion: NDTV
Homegrown Twitter rival Koo lays off 40 employees in 'realignment' move
SpiceJet shares fall 15% to hit one-month low on bigger quarterly loss
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Reckitt Benckiser says CEO Laxman Narasimhan to step down at end of Sept
Business Standard

I-T dept detects Rs 250 cr 'black' income after Kolkata business group raid

The Income-tax department has detected "unaccounted" income of more than Rs 250 crore after it recently raided a Kolkata-based group engaged in manufacturing of power transmission equipments

Topics
Income Tax department | IT dept | Black money

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

raid

The Income-tax department has detected "unaccounted" income of more than Rs 250 crore after it recently raided a Kolkata-based group engaged in manufacturing of power transmission and distribution equipments apart from few other businesses, the CBDT said Thursday.

The searches were launched on August 24 and 28 on the premises of the group, which is also involved in manufacturing of steel pipes and polymer products, in West Bengal and Jharkhand.

"Evidence of use of unaccounted cash for acquisition of immovable property and unaccounted cash loan, etc. has also been found and a preliminary analysis of seized evidence reveals that several shell (bogus) companies have been utilised by the group to provide accommodation (hawala) entries to its flagship concerns," the Board said in a statement.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) frames policy for the tax department.

The shell entities have been found to have routed back the unaccounted money in the guise of share capital or unsecured loan into the business of the group, it said.

"Accommodation entries by an entry operator through a web of numerous shell companies aggregating to more than Rs 150 crore have also been detected," the statement said.

The search action has led to detection of total unaccounted income of more than Rs 250 crore so far, the CBDT said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Income Tax department

First Published: Thu, September 01 2022. 13:40 IST

`
.